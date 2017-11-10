Leon grabs equalizer as Canada draws U.S. 1-1

"That was exactly my job — come on the field and change the game," said Leon. "I just worked my butt off and did what I could."

Canadian head coach John Herdman said he's been impressed with Leon's drive to return to the national team setup.

"She's been very resilient," said the Englishman, who improved to 0-7-3 against the U.S. since taking over in 2011. "She's let her career tell her story. She's fought and scrapped to make sure she hits the standards required for this level."

Morgan put the Americans in front when the forward jumped on a ball played into the Canadian penalty area before slotting home between three defenders for the 79th goal of her international career.

Both Herdman and U.S. counterpart Jill Ellis were forced to call up a number of young players to their squads with the two-game series falling outside the international window.

The Americans came in 41-5-4 over their last 50 matches, and were riding a six-game winning streak where they had outscored the opposition 24-5.

Canada is 0-27-6 against the Americans since that victory back in 2001.

"A great battle," Ellis said of Thursday. "This is probably the biggest game many of our players have had. We play a lot of home games, and until you come into an environment like this ... it tests you."

The U.S. came close to retaking the lead after Leon levelled when Megan Rapinoe saw her deflected shot saved by Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe in the 65th minute.

Leon then fired from distance in 71st, but her effort just fizzled over the top of U.S. 'keeper Alyssa Naeher's goal, and Morgan had a shot blocked from in tight by a defender five minutes later.

Canadian substitute Maegan Kelly, who won her first cap, nearly put the hosts ahead in the 84th, but Naeher got a piece of a chipped effort that hit the base of the same post that Rapinoe struck in the first half.

"None of us will be happy with a tie," said Herdman. "That was as good as a performance as I've seen from a Canadian team."

The Americans came in with fond memories of B.C. Place, the venue where they won their third World Cup with a with a 5-2 victory over Japan on July 5, 2015.

The U.S. has also won four Olympic gold medals, but were upset in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Rio Games by Sweden.

The Canadians, meanwhile, have won bronze at the last two Olympics, and will get another crack at snapping the Americans' unbeaten streak against them this weekend.

"Just play games like we did tonight — a consistent performance for 90 minutes — and sooner or later it's going to go your way," said Sinclair. "We said we were going to get a shutout.

"We failed on that, but we get another chance in three days."

---

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press