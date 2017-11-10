Mudiay's 21 points leads Nuggets past Thunder 102-94

The Thunder got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

"They did a good job of keeping us off the boards in the first half," Harris said. "But we picked it up and we didn't turn the ball over as much in the second half and we were able to close out the game. Emmanuel came off the bench and he made some key shots in that second half that definitely pushed us over the edge."

Trailing by as many as 11 points earlier, the Nuggets closed to within 53-51 at the half on a driving layup by Milsap in the final seconds of the second quarter.

Anthony had 15 of his points in the first half to help the Thunder maintain their early edge.

ROUGH START

The Thunder dropped to 0-6 against Western Conference teams this season. It's the longest drought against conference teams to start a season in the team's history. Said Anthony: "It could go two ways: We could let this sit in our heads and think about it or put it behind and move forward. That's the beauty of this league and having so many games. I know we complain about back-to-backs but sometimes the back-to-backs are in our favour as players because you get to put that game behind you."

ON THE RISE

The Nuggets have won six of their last eight games and improved to 7-5 on the year. It's the first time in six years they're at least two games over .500 in the first 12 games of a season. They opened 8-4 in 2011-12.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook was treated for a facial cut early in the game after taking an elbow to the face while guarding Jokic. The injury did not prevent him from continuing to play. ... Beyond his impact on the floor, Anthony has proven to be a steadying influence in the locker room. "He's got a world of experience and a world of wisdom to share with our guys," coach Billy Donovan said prior to the game.

Nuggets: F Juancho Hernangomez remains sidelined indefinitely because of a bout of mononucleosis. He has missed the last 10 games.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Head home to complete a back-to-back Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nuggets: Wrap up a season-long six-game homestand on Saturday night when they host Orlando.

By Dennis Georgatos, The Associated Press