Stamkos, Kucherov propel NHL-best Lightning past Kings 5-2

"It reminds me of the team we had in the (Stanley Cup) Final year (in 2015)," said Kucherov, who has eight points in the last three games. "We have a lot of similarities, and we're playing fast. We play with a lot of toughness and a lot of fun, and are fun to watch."

Oscar Fantenberg scored his first career goal and Quick stopped 38 shots for the Kings (11-3-2), who had won nine of 12 before getting blitzed in the first period.

"We actually had a pretty good start, and then the wheels came off for a little bit there," Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. "When you go down 4-0, it's a steep hill to climb, but I thought we stuck to it and got back in it."

Killorn scored 34 seconds after Kucherov's opening goal with a tip in front, and Hedman connected 34 seconds after that. Stamkos capped the onslaught 54 seconds later with his eighth goal of the season on a setup from Killorn and Kucherov, who had his 11th multipoint game already this season.

Tyler Toffoli scored in the second period for Los Angeles, and Brooks Laich got his first point for the Kings with an assist on Fantenberg's goal midway through the third.

Budaj was sharp against the franchise with which he revitalized his NHL career last season. Thrust into an everyday role by Quick's early-season injury, Budaj won 27 games with a 2.12 goals-against average before getting traded to Tampa Bay in February for Ben Bishop when Quick returned.

NOTES: The Lightning improved to 6-1-1 on the road. ... Kopitar got an assist on Toffoli's goal for his 20th point of the season. He scored his 20th point last season on Jan. 9. ... Tampa Bay forward Ryan Callahan missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury. ... Los Angeles scratched Adrian Kempe due to illness. The Swedish forward missed only his third game since his NHL debut last Feb. 16.

