High-stakes slugfest: No. 25 Iowa visits No. 6 Wisconsin

NATE THE GREAT: Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley is playing well, just in time for a trip back to his home state. Stanley, who grew up in Menomonie, Wisconsin, had five touchdown passes against the Buckeyes. He has thrown for 12 touchdowns without an interception in four games against ranked opponents this year. Now he gets to face an opportunistic Wisconsin defence tied for fourth in the country with 14 interceptions.

Badgers defensive co-ordinator Jim Leonhard said he has been impressed with the sophomore's decision-making.

"The biggest thing I've said all along is I've been most impressed with how he's handled the bumps," Ferentz said. When things go wrong, it doesn't seem to rock his world."

TAYLOR TIME: The Big Ten's leading rusher (152.0 yards per game), Taylor will play in the biggest game yet of his first college season. The 5-foot-11 tailback has shown an impressive blend of power, speed and agility for a freshman. Wisconsin has depth when Taylor needs a spell with power back Bradrick Shaw and Garrett Groshek, another emerging freshman. Iowa has the league's fourth-best scoring defence (18.1 points) and eighth against the run (147.3 yards).

GETTING PICKY: Eight of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook's nine interceptions have come in Big Ten play. The sophomore has shown that he can bounce back from picks, but the Badgers would be better off if they can limit mistakes ball-hawking Iowa. The Hawkeyes defence picked off Ohio State's J.T. Barrett four times last week.

THAT'S TIGHT: Looking for X-factors in the game? Try tight end, where both teams have productive depth. At Iowa, Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson have combined for 42 catches, with all but five resulting in a touchdown or first down. Fant has already set a single-season school record with seven touchdown catches. With Wisconsin losing productive receiver Quintez Cephus (right leg) for the year, tight end Troy Fumagalli might become an even more important target for Hornibrook. The athletic senior has 30 catches for 401 yards and three scores. Zander Neuville and Kyle Penniston are also capable backups for the Badgers.

SMOOTH ROAD: The visiting team has won the last six meetings in the series, with Iowa having won two straight in Madison. Wisconsin's last beat Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium in 2007, 17-13.

