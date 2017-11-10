Defending champion Warriors get on roll with strong defence

Other teams and opposing players notice the Warriors' attention to detail on the defensive end, even if their high-flying offensive show is typically the focus of scouting reports and film sessions.

"You can't win without that," Memphis centre Marc Gasol said. "Even if you look at teams like Golden State, you see a team that obviously has a lot of firepower, their defence is really outstanding, how they all move together at the same time, how they all shift as a unit from one side to the other ... Then they give you 125 points, too. But they really do play a lot of great defence."

Against the T-Wolves, Golden State blocked nine shots — its 11th time in 12 games with at least seven swats — three by reserve Omri Casspi and another two from Draymond Green, and didn't allow a 20-point performance by Minnesota. Nick Young came off the bench to make a career-high four steals in 20-plus minutes.

"It's finally coming along. We're starting to put it together," Green said. "We're taking more ownership in one-on-one defence. We've just locked in more on one-on-one defence and taking on the challenge."

Part of that, according to player development coach Chris DeMarco, is "being the aggressors, being active defensively and trusting that the guys around us will help if we get beat."

While a handful of turnovers led to easy baskets by Minnesota, for the most part the Warriors were disciplined in their defensive assignments. It has been that way for a stretch of games now.

It didn't hurt Golden State shot 65.9 per cent after halftime in pulling away from the overmatched Timberwolves, who were on a roll with five straight wins before the stop in Oakland.

"I think you learn a lot from playing against them because that's what a championship team looks like. They play hard. They play together. You look at their willingness to sacrifice for each other and make plays," T-Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. "They had 37 assists on 48 baskets. Their defence over the last five games has been back to what their defence is. That's why they've been able to win the way they've won. I think their willingness to sacrifice and play for each other is what makes them great. They take good shots. They make the game easy for each other. When you do that, the results will be good."

