Massa could give new Formula E series a boost in Brazil

"You see a lot of (Brazilian) drivers fighting for the available seats," Piquet Jr. said. "Drivers are not making a secret that they are working to get to Formula E. When I heard about Formula E I thought it was a really interesting concept and the technology involved is the future. I knew I wanted to be involved and I worked really hard to get there."

Massa was seen early in his career as a possible heir to three-time champion Ayrton Senna. That was an impossible standard that Massa never quite reached. But his Formula One credentials are solid and he is widely respected around the track.

"I have to see what is best for me. I cannot join a series without fighting for victories and titles," Massa said. "Formula E has grown. There is great development in their technical aspects. But you cannot compare it with Formula One."

Just as Formula E sees Brazil as an opportunity, Formula One officials have hinted that the Brazilian Grand Prix may not have a strong future.

Governing body FIA has put the future of the race at Interlagos into question, despite having a contract through 2020. Further concerns have cropped up since Sao Paulo city hall opened talks to privatize the track and its surroundings.

Di Grassi said he has no doubt that the future is not in Formula One.

"I am sure that in 10, 20 years Formula One and Formula E will have to be one series," Di Grassi said. "Racing will be in a severe crisis in the next few years. It won't disappear, even when autonomous cars are out. But the process has already started."

