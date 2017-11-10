Florida's interim coach seeking consistency from Gators

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florida interim coach Randy Shannon is looking for consistency from his struggling Gators. After a battering by Missouri, Shannon is anxious to see improvement at South Carolina.

Shannon is coaching his second game since taking over for Jim McElwain — McElwain and the university parted ways on Oct. 29 — and is facing a mess on the field of historic proportions. The Gators (3-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) had not allowed 42 or more points in consecutive games in 100 years after a 45-16 loss to Missouri last week.

"We were not a football team that was consistent," Shannon said.

Florida's defence gave up 455 yards of offence and six touchdowns. The offence, under former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, managed just one TD and 93 yards rushing. Shannon knows all that must improve for Florida to have success down the stretch.

"When you lose a game you have to be better," Shannon said. "You just can't accept 'Oh, we're a lot better than we were', no we're not a lot better. We're better than we've been, but guess what, you have to take that next step."

That comes at South Carolina (6-3, 4-3), which is looking for its first winning league season since 2013.

Muschamp, the former Florida coach, knows full well what the Gators are going through. He was let go by the university in November 2014, although he was allowed to coach out the regular season.

"I know it's probably taken its mental toll" on the Gators, Muschamp said of this season's turmoil in Gainesville.

The Gamecocks have won three of their past four SEC games. A victory would also surpass the Gamecocks six wins from Muschamp's debut season.

