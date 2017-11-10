No. 21 Michigan-Maryland matches teams with issues at QB

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michigan and Maryland are the only Power Five teams in the nation to have a different quarterback start in three wins this season.

The similarity ends there.

No. 21 Michigan has overcome the loss of Wilton Speight to remain in the thick of the hunt in the Big Ten East. The Wolverines (7-2, 4-2) bring a two-game winning streak to Maryland on Saturday, looking to sustain the momentum before closing the regular season against Wisconsin and Ohio State.

In his first career start last week, Brandon Peters went 8 for 13 for 56 yards a touchdown against Minnesota. More importantly, he directed an offence that put up 33 points in a lopsided victory .

"Nothing close to an interception, nothing close to turning the ball over," coach Jim Harbaugh said. "He did things to help us win the ball game."

Mostly, Peters handed off the ball. Karan Higdon ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Evans added 191 yards rushing and two scores.

Michigan's quarterback shuffle began when Speight cracked three vertebrae in his neck during a win at Purdue in late September. John O'Korn started the next four games, and now Peters is taking the snaps.

The Terrapins (4-5, 2-4) have won behind starters Tyrrell Pigrome, Kasim Hill and Max Bortenschlager. Problem is, victories have come far less frequently for Maryland than Michigan.

Bortenschlager made his first start on Sept. 30 against Minnesota and has since been knocked out of two games, including last week's loss at Rutgers. His status for Saturday is uncertain; if he can't go, Ryan Brand will become the team's fourth different starter at quarterback and fifth to see action.

"There's nothing you can do about it," offensive co-ordinator Walt Bell said. "All you can do is try to make it work."