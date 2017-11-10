No. 19 Washington State eying Pac-12 title game berth

SALT LAKE CITY — Washington State begins its own personal playoff when it travels to Utah on Saturday with the nineteenth-ranked Cougars on the road to a potential Pac-12 North title.

Coach Mike Leach declined to call this a do-or-die game in the quest to win the Pac-12 North and secure a berth in the league title game, but it is definitely key. WSU last won a conference title in 2002 when it tied USC. The program last won the conference outright in 1930 and it has never played in the championship game since divisions were created in 2011.

"We want to win all the games," Leach said.

Washington State (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) sits just behind No. 9 Washington (8-1, 5-1) in the North standings and the two meet in the Apple Cup on Nov. 25. The Huskies faced Stanford on Friday and play Utah (5-4, 2-4) next week.

If Washington State goes into the regular-season finale tied or one loss behind Washington, it will be playing for the division title. The Cougars already beat the Cardinal (6-3, 5-2), so they hold the tiebreaker if they finish with the same conference record.

Simply put, Washington State will play for a conference title if it wins its final two games because it would at least tie Washington then hold the tiebreaker with a head-to-head victory.

The Cougars are working on another milestone as quarterback Luke Falk needs to throw two touchdown passes to break the Pac-12 career passing touchdown record. He set the league's career passing yards record (13,806) last week.

The Logan, Utah, native will be playing in his first regular-season college game in his home state on Saturday.

"What makes them so successful is the fact they don't remember anything," Utah defensive back Boobie Hobbs said. "They throw interceptions and you know they're coming right back and throwing it again. It's real special if you have a quarterback who can throw it 60 times a game and may throw two interceptions and still come out there and throw it. That is a strong weapon. Definitely fun. I hope it's not a nightmare. It can turn out either way. We're up for the challenge."

Other things to watch when Utah hosts Washington State: