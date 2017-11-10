Dubuisson leads Nedbank Challenge after day of thunderstorms

SUN CITY, South Africa — Victor Dubuisson came through a day of strong winds and thunderstorms at Sun City to hold a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Friday.

Dubuisson bogeyed No. 18 after a rain delay to cut his advantage to two shots, but he handled the tricky weather best in northern South Africa to hold the halfway advantage at 6 under.

The slip up on No. 18 was one of just two bogeys for the Frenchman, who also collected four birdies in his 2-under 70.

Many of the field struggled in the conditions, with 69 the best score of the day. Only three players managed to go under 70.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood had a 2-over-par 74 and was in a tie for 37th, leaving him with an uphill task to challenge for the victory which would seal the European Tour season title ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship in Dubai next weekend.

There is no cut at the Nedbank Challenge.

Ross Fisher, sixth on the Race to Dubai standings and still with hopes of chasing down Fleetwood, is in contention in South Africa, tied for fourth and three off the lead after a 71.

Dubuisson, whose last victory on the tour came two years ago, leads from Darren Fichardt (69) and two-time Nedbank Challenge winner Lee Westwood (70).

Westwood made six birdies but also four bogeys as the weather tested the field at Gary Player Country Club. There were blustery winds through most of the day and the thunderstorms arrived late in the afternoon to force players off the course. The second round was completed, just, with the light fading as the last players finished.

Fichardt was making the most of his chance after getting into the tournament as a reserve following Anthony Wall's withdrawal. The South African raced up to Sun City and only just made his tee time on Thursday. He's two off the lead.