No. 15 USC can wrap up Pac-12 South title at Colorado

DANDY DARNOLD: Trojans sophomore QB Sam Darnold is 17-3 as a starter and has thrown for 200 or more yards in 19 games. He already checks in at No. 8 on USC's career passing list with 468 completions.

"We have a lot of great quarterbacks in this league and a lot of guys that have played in the NFL at the quarterback position, but he's extremely athletic," Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. "His athleticism pops out."

TAILBACK U: Ronald Jones II has rushed for 1,082 yards this season to become the first tailback with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since LenDale White in 2004-05. Jones is 19 yards away from surpassing Reggie Bush for seventh place on the school's all-time rushing list.

"You looked at a great runner coming in here as a freshman. Now, you're looking at a guy that can catch out of the backfield ... has learned how to pass protect at a high level," Helton said in an interview on Trojans Live. "He's really become an every down back."

LINDSAY'S MARK: Colorado senior tailback Phillip Lindsay needs 374 yards over the next two games to supplant Eric Bieniemy as the school's all-time leading rusher. Lindsay is averaging 133.4 yards per game.

"He's been a great player in our league for many years now," Helton said. "They lean on him. When he's going, their offence is going."

SENIOR DAY: Senior safety Afolabi Laguda still can clearly recall his first encounter with Ralphie before a game.

"I was kind of nervous, I didn't really trust the handlers, I didn't think they could get her around the field and into whatever they put her in," Laguda said. "So I kind of trickled to the back and let other people run out first, but I still remember that. My heart was beating faster for Ralphie than for the game."

LA LA LAND: MacIntyre maintained that beating the Trojans would carry a lot of weight for the Buffaloes in their recruitment of players from the Los Angeles area.

"It's a fertile, fertile recruiting ground," MacIntyre said. "That's one of our big recruiting areas. Within USC and, counting out traffic, a two-hour radius, there's 100 or more Pac-12, big-time football players within driving distance of their campus. It would make a big difference for us."

