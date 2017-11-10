Panthers safety Coleman receives praise for sportsmanship

Not one expects that. But no one expected Coleman's reaction either, including Jones. The Atlanta wideout said he was taken aback by Coleman's graciousness.

The Falcons were trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter when Jones got behind safety Mike Adams by more than 10 yards on fourth down. He looked over his shoulder to catch Matt Ryan's pass, but inexplicably dropped the ball.

It was a catch Ryan would later say Jones makes "100 out of 100 times." The Falcons would score later in the fourth quarter, but Carolina held on to win 20-17 as Jones' drop loomed large.

Coleman, who was not involved in the play, ran some 25 yards just to talk to Jones.

"I saw his body language," Coleman said.

Panthers defensive co-ordinator Steve Wilks, who attends the same church as Coleman, said the gesture "epitomizes what type of person Kurt is."

Some Carolina teammates were surprised when they heard what the hard-hitting free safety did.

Others weren't.

"You've got to know what type of person he is," Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said. "He's a spiritual guy. I'm a spiritual guy, too — but I don't think I would have done that at that point in time."

Coleman said nothing made him do it.

"We've all been in position where things haven't gone our way," Coleman said. "I offered encouragement. ... I told him after the game he's a great receiver, I respect him, I respect his game. He makes me play hard."

It was Jones' first drop in the end zone since 2012, and he was clearly upset with himself after the mistake. Compounding matters, Jones has just one touchdown catch in what has been a frustrating season for the defending NFC champion Falcons (4-4).

"As a player respecting another player and how great he is," Coleman said. "I just wanted to tell him, 'Glory to God, man, in all things.'"

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press