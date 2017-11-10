No. 12 Cincinnati routs Savannah State 107-77

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The Bearcats made their new digs feel just like the old ones in the most important way: They kept up that home-court winning streak.

Cane Broome scored 17 points during his debut as Cincinnati's point guard, and the 12th-ranked Bearcats pulled away to a 107-77 victory over Savannah State on Friday that showed they need a lot of work in other areas.

Asked if he was happy with his team's opener, coach Mick Cronin referred to the turnovers as his answer.

"Umm, not a whole lot," Cronin said. "Our attitude's great. Guys are trying. Twenty turnovers — that will drive a coach nuts. I told them the year is too long, I can't lose it on the first game. I can't go to the Maalox that early."

The Bearcats showcased the offensive depth that brought them their highest AP preseason ranking since 1999-2000. Gary Clark — one of three returning starters — had 13 points and 11 rebounds in their first game on their temporary home court.

The Bearcats drew 6,610 fans to BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University, a half-hour drive from their on-campus arena that's under renovation for the season. Cincinnati has won its last 27 home games overall after going 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

Broome sat out last season after transferring from Sacred Heart. He started the game and had four assists and six turnovers in Cincinnati's highest-scoring opener since a 108-73 victory over Austin Peay in 1994.

Austin Dasent scored 14 for Savannah State, which led the nation in 3-pointers last season but couldn't make enough down the stretch. The Tigers trailed 69-62 with 12 minutes to go, but missed 14 of their final 17 shots from beyond the arc.

"With a team like that, nobody's safe," said Jacob Evans III, who led Cincinnati with 19 points. "We've seen games like that. We wanted to play our basketball, not turn it over."

Cincinnati responded with a 17-3 spurt that put it away.