Jets RB Matt Forte ruled out vs. Bucs with swelling in knee

The Jets have a bye after Sunday, so he'll be able to get extra rest before New York plays again on Nov. 26 against Carolina.

"I'm pretty confident," Forte said of being ready for the next game. "I'm looking forward to that. I can't guarantee that I'll be doing that, but that's what I want to happen. It's just a matter of getting the swelling out of the knee where I can be effective on the field."

The Jets could also be short-handed at wide receiver on Sunday. Jeremy Kerley is suspended for four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers, and rookie ArDarius Stewart tweaked his groin at practice Thursday. He was limited on Friday and is listed as questionable for the game.

Kerley is New York's primary punt returner, while Stewart has been handling kickoff returns. With Stewart banged up, the Jets have just three healthy wide receivers with Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson and rookie Chad Hansen. They could opt to promote at least one of the receivers they have on the practice squad with some return experience: JoJo Natson, Jalin Marshall or Damore'ea Stringfellow.

"It's one of our options that we're going to talk about," coach Todd Bowles said.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne is questionable to play after he was limited for the second straight day. He hadn't practiced before Thursday since injuring a foot against Atlanta. Claiborne missed the game against Buffalo, but could be back in the lineup Sunday.

"He was limited," Bowles said, "but he did a lot more."

In other injuries: defensive lineman Ed Stinson is out with a neck injury, while defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot), right guard Brian Winters (abdomen) and backup centre Jonotthan Harrison (hand) are questionable.

NOTES: Bowles on whether he needs to warn his players about being overconfident while facing the 2-6 Buccaneers: "We're 4-5. We have nothing to be overconfident about." ... P Lachlan Edwards is tied with Baltimore's Sam Koch for second in the NFL with 19 punts inside opponents' 20-yard line, three behind San Francisco's Bradley Pinion. "All year, he consistently keeps improving every week," special teams co-ordinator Brant Boyer said of Edwards, a seventh-round pick last year. "I think he's slowly becoming the guy that he should and I think you're going to see him keep elevating his game every year that he keeps playing."

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press