Canada shut out be Sweden at Karjala Cup

HELSINKI — Magnus Hellberg made 35 saves as Sweden blanked Canada 2-0 at the Karjala Cup hockey tournament on Friday.

Patrick Cehlin and Par Lindholm scored power-play goals for Sweden, which improved to 2-0 at the tournament.

Ben Scrivens made 19 saves for Canada, which failed to score on eight power-play opportunities ands fell to 1-1.

Canada's next game is Sunday against co-host Finland.