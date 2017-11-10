Illinois, Indiana look for first Big Ten win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois and Indiana last played each other in 2013. The Illini and Hoosiers combined to go a woeful 14-36 in the Big Ten over the next three seasons and this year has brought much of the same.

Indiana visits Illinois on Saturday with both teams still looking for their first conference win.

The Hoosiers (3-6, 0-6 Big Ten) harbour hopes of making it to a bowl game for a third straight season if they can win their final three games. How big would that be? Indiana hasn't won its last three regular-season games since 1946, the year after Bo McMillin led Indiana to the first of the school's two Big Ten titles.

After going 0-3 against top-five foes and 0-5 against ranked teams, Indiana faces Illinois, then returns home against Rutgers (4-5) and visits rival Purdue (4-5). Indiana hasn't had a winning season since 2007.

"We all understand where we are and what we need to do," coach Tom Allen said. "There is a sense of urgency that I believe we have to have and we will have."

The Illini (2-7, 0-6) will try to snap a seven-game skid and coach Lovie Smith said he believes the next step for his young team is finishing. Illinois trailed Purdue 16-10 in the fourth quarter last week before giving up the final 13 points of the game.

"We've played pretty good football for moments at a time," Smith said. "But not being able to put together a full four quarters of football has really hurt us."

Despite the loss, Smith said that freshman quarterback Cam Thomas has taken a step in the right direction after making his first star. He completed half of his passes for 159 yards, but picked up 30 yards on the ground and had his first game all season without an interception.

"Some of the plays where we had success came from him breaking tackles," Smith said. "Hopefully he'll take another step this week."

The Hoosiers have only allowed 179 passing yards per game and 14 touchdown passes all season. While the Big Ten's third-ranked defence has kept games close, Allen has experimented with two quarterbacks, Peyton Ramsey and Richard Lagow. Each has thrown for over 1,000 yards this season, but Ramsey (leg) didn't play last week and his status was uncertain.