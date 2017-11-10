Real Madrid's Gareth Bale hit by another left leg injury

MADRID — Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will be sidelined even longer after hurting his left leg while he was attempting to recover from a prior injury.

Bale "felt some discomfort in his left leg" after training on Thursday, and tests on Friday revealed "a strain to the middle third of the adductor longus muscle in his left leg," the defending European club champion said.

Bale hasn't played for Madrid since September when he was ruled unfit to play because of "swelling (.) to the soleus muscle of his left leg."

The club didn't say how long it expects Bale to be out following his latest setback.