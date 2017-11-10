Eastern Michigan tops Spring Arbor in 1st D1 game of season

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Elijah Minnie scored 22 points, James Thompson IV had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Eastern Michigan beat NAIA Spring Arbor 92-60 on Friday in the first Division I college basketball game of the season.
Zach Medendorp scored the nation's first points as Spring Arbor took an early 6-2 lead.
Ty Groce added 15 points and six steals for Eastern Michigan, which had 16 steals and eight blocks. Kevin McAdoo made two of the Eagles' 10 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Groce and McAdoo are both part of nine new additions for the Eagles this season.
EMU led 40-25 at the break, led by Minnie's 15 points. Minnie, a redshirt junior, played his first game for the Eagles after sitting out last season due to transferring from Robert Morris.
Freshman Brandon Durnell made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Spring Arbor. Medendorp had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars were held to 36 per cent shooting and turned it over 24 times.
By The Associated Press
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Elijah Minnie scored 22 points, James Thompson IV had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Eastern Michigan beat NAIA Spring Arbor 92-60 on Friday in the first Division I college basketball game of the season.
Zach Medendorp scored the nation's first points as Spring Arbor took an early 6-2 lead.
Ty Groce added 15 points and six steals for Eastern Michigan, which had 16 steals and eight blocks. Kevin McAdoo made two of the Eagles' 10 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Groce and McAdoo are both part of nine new additions for the Eagles this season.
EMU led 40-25 at the break, led by Minnie's 15 points. Minnie, a redshirt junior, played his first game for the Eagles after sitting out last season due to transferring from Robert Morris.
Freshman Brandon Durnell made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Spring Arbor. Medendorp had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars were held to 36 per cent shooting and turned it over 24 times.
By The Associated Press
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Elijah Minnie scored 22 points, James Thompson IV had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Eastern Michigan beat NAIA Spring Arbor 92-60 on Friday in the first Division I college basketball game of the season.
Zach Medendorp scored the nation's first points as Spring Arbor took an early 6-2 lead.
Ty Groce added 15 points and six steals for Eastern Michigan, which had 16 steals and eight blocks. Kevin McAdoo made two of the Eagles' 10 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Groce and McAdoo are both part of nine new additions for the Eagles this season.
EMU led 40-25 at the break, led by Minnie's 15 points. Minnie, a redshirt junior, played his first game for the Eagles after sitting out last season due to transferring from Robert Morris.
Freshman Brandon Durnell made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Spring Arbor. Medendorp had 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars were held to 36 per cent shooting and turned it over 24 times.
By The Associated Press