Middle Tennessee doubles up Trevecca Nazarene 104-52

Sports Nov 10, 2017

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Nick King scored 17 points, Giddy Potts added 15 and Middle Tennessee routed Division II Trevecca Nazarene 104-52 on Friday in a season opener.

Potts made his first shot of the season, a 3-pointer, 30 seconds into the game as the Blue Raiders opened on a 23-6 run. Antwain Johnson, who finished with 16 points, capped the spurt with a dunk and another jump shot. Trevecca Nazarene pulled to 29-20, but Potts answered with a pair of free throws, Johnson hit a 3 and the Blue Raiders had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

King, a transfer from Alabama, was 6 of 9 from the floor and grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Potts, a senior guard and preseason all-Conference USA selection for the second straight season, was 4-of-8 shooting from the field and made three of the Blue Raiders' 11 3-pointers.

The Blue Raiders received four votes in the Associated Press' men's college basketball preseason poll.

Devin Whitfield had 13 points to lead Trevecca Nazarene.

By The Associated Press

