Redblacks hope rest will help in East semifinal

"Anything that happens we can handle it, coach Campbell he gives us confidence," said Baltimore. "Right now we're really peaking, we still can be better every game, but we're really getting confident."

Quarterback Trevor Harris would much prefer talking about the Redblacks time off than the fact he will be making his first post-season start.

Harris seems almost annoyed when asked about taking his game to another level simply because it's the playoffs.

"It's another game, I'm not treating it any differently," Harris said. "I don't think the intensity is any different, like oh it's playoffs I'm going to try harder. If you're going to try harder in the playoffs are you trying hard to begin with?

"It's late in the season so the stakes are higher, I know that, but I'm just going to go out and play my game."

Too often this season the Redblacks have been its own worst enemy and can only hope to minimize mistakes against the Roughriders.

"We did shoot ourselves in the foot quite a bit and that's why we started 1-6," admitted Harris. "That's the do-or-die situation of the playoffs. If you shoot yourself in the foot now it's season over and you get to watch the playoffs instead of going and playing."

The Redblacks come into the playoffs as defending Grey Cup champions and strangely enough have the exact same record, 8-9-1, they had last year when they finished first in the East and had a bye to the division final, but few seem to give this year's team any chance of repeating.

Earlier in the week fullback Patrick Lavoie said no one was giving the Redblacks any respect or any chance of advancing.

"We didn't get any respect last year either," said Lavoie. "When we got to the Grey Cup no one gave us a chance to win and in the end we won."

Lavoie knows things won't be easy as they need to win the next two games to have a chance to advance to the Grey Cup which will be held at TD Place, but he believes in this group.

"Anything can happen," said Lavoie.

Notes: More than 1,000 tickets remain for Sunday's game as of Friday afternoon.

By Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press