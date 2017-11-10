Jaguars could be without 3 offensive linemen vs Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without three starting offensive linemen against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) and guards Patrick Omameh (knee) and A.J. Cann (triceps) were listed as questionable for the game Friday. All three practiced on a limited basis this week.

Cann sat out last week's game against Cincinnati with his injury.

Coach Doug Marrone says "there's always a concern about the offensive line when you've got three (starters) kind of limited."