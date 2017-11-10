Flamborough cross country runners shine at OFSAA Championships

Westdale runner Sarah Cushnie was the top Flamborough finisher at the OFSAA Cross Country Championships in Petawawa, Ont., Nov. 4.

Cushnie placed 11th in the junior girls five-kilometre race, running to a time of 22:03.0. Meanwhile, her sister Beth, also competing for Westdale placed 185th.

Buoyed by the Cushnies’ finishes, the Westdale team placed 16th in the junior girls competition with 526 points.

Meanwhile, the top Waterdown District High School finisher was midget girls runner Anna Grabowski. The SOSSA champion placed 18th in the province, racing against a field of 257 runners.