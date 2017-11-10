Flamborough cross country runners shine at OFSAA Championships

Westdale runner Sarah Cushnie was the top Flamborough finisher at the OFSAA Cross Country Championships in Petawawa, Ont., Nov. 4.
Cushnie placed 11th in the junior girls five-kilometre race, running to a time of 22:03.0. Meanwhile, her sister Beth, also competing for Westdale placed 185th.
Buoyed by the Cushnies’ finishes, the Westdale team placed 16th in the junior girls competition with 526 points.
Meanwhile, the top Waterdown District High School finisher was midget girls runner Anna Grabowski. The SOSSA champion placed 18th in the province, racing against a field of 257 runners.
Grabowski finished the four-kilometre race in a time of 15:30.
WDHS had five runners in the midget girls race. Andrea Seguin placed 76th, followed by Versailla Kahnamoui, who placed 130th.
Meanwhile, Alisse Partington ran to a 171st-place finish and Megan Brown placed 185th.
The WDHS midget girls team recorded a 10th-place finish at the event, notching 395 points.
WDHS cross country coach Jan Pearson said the team fared well on the provincial stage.
“The experience was an eye-opener for our mostly Grade 9 team,” he said.
Meanwhile, the lone Waterdown midget boys runner, Jacob Chant, ran to a 62nd-place finish, with a time 14:18.3 in the four-kilometre race.
In the senior boys competition, Alex Seguin finished his third and final OFSAA cross country appearance in 57th place, out of a field of 278 runners.
The Grade 12 student completed the six-kilometre race in a time of 21:41.7.
“Both our boys ran strong races against really tough competition,” Pearson said of Seguin and Chant.
Meanwhile, Flamborough runner Allyson Sober, competing for Dundas Valley, placed 128th in the senior girls six-kilometre race.
Her fellow Flamborough runners, Finn Sulentic and Rowan Watson placed 163rd and 230th, respectively.
The Dundas Valley senior girls team finished in 25th place.
