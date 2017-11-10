Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey gets 5-year contract extension

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey has received a five-year contract extension from the school that runs through the 2021-22 season.

The school announced the deal for Kelsey on Friday, a few hours before the Eagles opened their season against Southern Illinois.

Kelsey has spent five years at Winthrop . He led the Eagles to a 26-7 record last year, winning the Big South Conference Tournament and earning an invite to the NCAA Tournament.

Kelsey had initially accepted a job with Massachusetts last March, but had a change of heart and returned to Winthrop. Kelsey has a 102-59 mark in five seasons with the Eagles.