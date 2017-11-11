For NBA, Chicago is slam dunk for 2020 All-Star festivities

As for 2020?

"There were several other cities that were interested," Silver said. "We try over time to take care of all the cities that do want to have an All-Star game. I think it becomes a function of timing. I think for some of the other cities that were building, some of the refurbishments that are planned had not been completed yet, had not been finalized in terms of financing so the timing just didn't work out. It's really more a function of scheduling."

The United Center opened in August 1994. But it has been undergoing a bit of a transformation in recent years.

The biggest change is the construction of an addition adjacent to the arena. It houses offices as well as a Bulls and Blackhawks team store and concessions.

The Bulls moved into a new practice facility across the street a few years ago, and the Blackhawks will be moving into a new one nearby in a few weeks.

The 10,000-seat Wintrust Arena that just opened a few miles away on the city's Near South Side will host some All-Star events as will Navy Pier.

"We're excited not just holding a basketball game, but of hosting the world because now the NBA has gone from ... an American game held here in the United States to a world event," Emanuel said.

The mayor has pushed hard to land high-profile events such as the NFL and NHL drafts in recent years. But this will be the first major All-Star game in the city since Major League Baseball held its Midsummer Classic on the South Side in 2003. The NHL last had it in Chicago in 1991.

Silver isn't concerned about having the All-Star game in a cold-weather city. Most events are indoors, though he acknowledged snow can disrupt air travel.

When Jordan put on his show in 1988, Silver was just a law student at the University of Chicago, sitting in an upper level at the Stadium.

He figures to have a better view this time.

"I'm sure we would have been here sometime earlier in the last 30 years (had the Bulls been interested)," Silver said. "When the mayor and Michael Reinsdorf showed interest, it put them back to the top of the list in a way just because we like to rotate around the league. It's a major city, and we haven't been here in a long time."

