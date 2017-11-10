Carr leads Penn State with career night against Campbell

The Nittany Lions went without a field goal for almost the final four minutes of the first half. But Carr backed his way to the hoop for a layup with three seconds left to give Penn State a 36-28 halftime lead. Penn State led for over 33 minutes.

CARR WANTS MORE

Carr can be tough on himself and he opted to call himself out, focusing on his misses, even after a career night.

The sophomore made 9 of 23 field goals and 13 of his points came at the free-throw line.

"I feel like I definitely could've played better," Carr said. "I had some bad misses."

WATKINS TO RETURN

Penn State forward Mike Watkins, who missed the team's two exhibition games and was left at home when the team travelled to the Bahamas in August, was again missing from the lineup.

Watkins did warm up with the team and Chambers confirmed he will start on Sunday when Penn State hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.

The 6-foot-9 Watkins, who led the team in rebounds (267) and was second in the Big Ten with 90 blocks, sat out early in his career with academic issues and Chambers had declined to say why he's been out other than to describe it as an "in-house" issue.

"I wanted him to warm up, I wanted him to be in the uniform," Chambers said. "He's done everything we asked him to do and I just wanted him to feel that juice and I wanted him to be engaged and prepare like he was going to play."

BIG PICTURE

Campbell: The Camels return a wealth of experience from a team that made the program's first post-season appearance since 1992. With seven of their top eight scorers back from last year, the Camels have the pieces to make a run at a bigger tournament.

Penn State: Chambers' teams have usually made measurable improvements during the non-conference slate where Penn State's coach is 58-31 in six seasons but it's the January-February stretch that's been brutal. The Nittany Lions are two seasons removed from their best Big Ten finish under Chambers where they won seven games and have never had the returning talent they have now. Five of their conference losses last season were by five points or less.

UP NEXT

Campbell hosts Columbia International on Monday.

Penn State hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday.

By Travis Johnson, The Associated Press