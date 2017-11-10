Mosley scores 22; James Madison beats Bridgewater 80-50

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Stuckey Mosley scored 22 points in his James Madison debut to help the Dukes beat Division III Bridgewater 80-50 on Friday night in a season opener.

Mosley, who sat out last season after transferring from Toledo, had 14 points in the first half and finished 8 of 14 from the floor with four 3-pointers. Joey McLean and freshman Matt Lewis each added 14 points for the Dukes. Gerron Scissum, a transfer from VCU, chipped in nine points.

Dimetri Chambers scored 20 points to lead Bridgewater.

Drew Bethoney, who finished with six points, made a 3-pointer to give Bridgewater its last lead, 22-21 with about six minutes left in the first half. Mosley answered with a 3-pointer as the Dukes closed on a 19-4 run for a 40-26 halftime lead. McLean scored 10 points during the stretch.