Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes Class of 2017

"I would say the first two months I was crying pretty much every night because I couldn't communicate with (anybody)," Goyette added.

She took a job at the Olympic Oval in Calgary to make ends meet.

"I cleaned the toilets, cleaned garbage from the dressing room and the office," she said. "But it allowed me to train full-time during the day and I was working four until 11 at night. But at that time, I was willing to do anything in my power to get there. I think that's the one thing I'm so proud of."

Goyette made the Nagano squad and led the silver medal-winning team with eight goals. She also helped Canada win gold at the 2002 Salt Lake Games and the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy.

She settled in Calgary and later coached the University of Calgary Dinos women's team and served as a consultant for the Canadian women's team.

Selanne, meanwhile, started his NHL career with a bang by scoring 76 goals as a rookie with the Winnipeg Jets. He won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and currently holds or owns a share of 18 different NHL records.

Selanne played 21 NHL seasons and finished with 684 goals and 1,457 points. He won four Olympic medals (three bronze, one silver) for Finland.

He spent part of his career as a linemate with Kariya, who averaged exactly a point a game over his 989-game career. Kariya was a five-time all-star who scored 50 goals in the 1995-96 season.

Both Recchi and Andreychuk played in over 1,600 career NHL games. Recchi, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, finished with 576 career goals.

Andreychuk, who won a Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004, scored 640 goals over his career. A grin spread over his face when he tried on his Hall ring at Friday's ceremony.

"This is real," he said. "This is actually real."

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press