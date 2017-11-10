Blaney wins pole in critical playoff race at Phoenix

Hamlin said the two raced professionally last weekend at Texas and he had no concern for Sunday.

"Was I worried last weekend? No and I'm not worried this weekend," he said. "Everyone up front is professionals and we all have one job to do and that's to win. Our objective is the same objective as his — it's to go out there and win on Sunday. You really can't worry about other guys. If you've got that in front of you and you're thinking about that, your chances of winning are slim to none."

Busch was eighth and Johnson qualified 12th, but felt his Chevy was far faster.

"We made it to the third round and I just got really aggressive in that round trying to run a flat," he said. "Just got in the corner too hard on both ends and I kind of pushed up. So, could have been better but I don't know if we could have had the pole. I think we would have only been about fifth or sixth if I had got it right."

Brad Keselowski was the lowest-qualifying playoff driver at 16th. He starts Sunday's race with an advantage in the point standings over the other four drivers trying to make it into the championship, but he has very little breathing room and a victory is his only sure bet to make the finale.

But, Keselowski found solace in the speed that teammate Blaney showed, and is hopeful he's got something for Sunday.

"It's not where we want to start, but when the track gets hot and slick we seem to run better here," Keselowski said. "My teammate Blaney is real fast, so I know we're all real similar and we'll have a little confidence in that."

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press