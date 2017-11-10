Mitchell helps No. 5 Ohio St rout No. 10 Stanford 85-64

"This is baptism by fire and they have to realize this is what I need to be doing in there," VanDerveer said.

Mitchell's 30 points were the 21st-such game of her four-year career, but the story of the night was Mavugna. Her post presence changed the entire complexion of the game and mitigated a rather inefficient night for the Buckeyes from the field.

"That's something I feel like I can control," Mavunga said. "I can't control getting the ball or finishing my shots, or things like that. I can't worry about that. What I can control and helping my teammates if I'm not doing anything else is rebound the ball."

Ohio State guard Linnae Harper also had a double-double, with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE:

Ohio State: Friday's win against Stanford was Ohio State's first win against a Top-10 nonconference opponent since Nov. 28, 2015.

Stanford: The loss was the Cardinal's first on opening day since Nov. 17, 2000 at Saint Mary's.

SHE SAID IT:

VanDerveer mentioned Stanford's trial by fire with a game against top-ranked Connecticut on Sunday, however she's viewing these first two games as lessons for her team.

"We're taking a beating, but I personally think it will be better for our team in the long run to play Ohio State, to play Connecticut instead of playing maybe some other people that you're able to beat," she said. "But are you going to learn, are you going to grow?"

HE SAID IT:

Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff saw improvements his team could make, most notably its shooting percentage and transition defence. Yet, Friday's performance was an expectation with a veteran group.

"Stanford has a very talented team, incredibly well-coached, but they're really young," he said. "As I told our team, when we get to the end of the year, this is going to be a great win because I know they're going to continue to get better and better and better and have a great season. But we have veteran players, have experience coming back and we should've been ready on Day 1. And we were."

UP NEXT:

Ohio State: Plays No. 9 Louisville in Columbus on Sunday

Stanford: Stays in Columbus to play No. 1 UConn on Sunday.

By Jacob Myers, The Associated Press