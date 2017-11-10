Rodriguez leads No. 23 Seton Hall past FDU 90-68

NEWARK, N.J. — Desi Rodriguez scored 17 points, 13 in the first half, leading No. 23 Seton Hall to an easy 90-68 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in the NIT Season Tip-Off first-round game on Friday night.

Myles Cale scored 12 points in his first college game and Myles Powell added 10 points for the Pirates, who dominated the glass by a 44-27 margin. Angel Delgado, who last season led the nation in rebounding, collected 10 points and 10 boards for the Pirates.

Mike Holloway Jr. and Darnell Edge paced the Knights with 13 points each. FDU was missing Darian Anderson, last year's leading scorer, who was out with an undisclosed injury. Anderson scored 27 points in last year's game between the teams, also won by Seton Hall.

Seton Hall took the lead for good on a Rodriguez 3-pointer at 19-17. Just 7 seconds later, Rodriguez converted on a conventional three-point play, pushing the lead to 22-17. The six straight points initiated a 15-0 Pirates run that gave Seton Hall a 31-17 lead with 8:11 remaining in the half.