Maye helps No. 9 UNC beat Northern Iowa 86-69 in opener

Regardless, the Tar Heels shot 50 per cent and blew open a 14-point halftime lead to as many as 31 points late.

Spencer Haldeman had 15 points to lead Northern Iowa, which had upset the top-ranked Tar Heels at home in November 2015. But the Panthers never came close to duplicating that magic.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Iowa: The Panthers are picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference, but this game just got away from them. With top big man Bennett Koch getting in early foul trouble, Northern Iowa relied on the 3-point shot and made 13 of 28 — though it got nothing inside the arc and only got to the foul line nine times through the first 36 minutes before getting there several times late in a blowout.

UNC: The Tar Heels were down two likely starters, so there were several storylines beyond Maye. Most notably, freshman Jalek Felton started at the point with Berry out, while Seventh Woods (nine points) had some good moments. Brooks also started alongside Maye up front while fellow rookie big man Sterling Manley had nine points and eight rebounds.

"It was great to see we could come out there and put it together tonight," said junior guard Kenny Williams III, who had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

BEEN A WHILE

Maye's layup with 14:47 left in the opening half marked his first basket since the winner against Kentucky on March 26. He had missed all four of his shots in the Final Four against Oregon and Gonzaga.

BROWN'S BOOST

Northern Iowa's Isaiah Brown made just 9 of 41 3s (22 per cent) as a freshman, but hit 3 of 6 Friday and finished with 13 points against UNC.

"He worked hard over the summer, but the last month he's put in a lot of time," Jacobson said. "And you can see it."

INJURY WATCH

Berry, who is recovering from a broken bone in his right hand, warmed up with the team during shootaround. Johnson has a sprained neck, though coach Roy Williams said Johnson was improving daily and didn't sound concerned about the injury's severity.

UP NEXT

Northern Iowa: The Panthers host Alcorn State on Monday.

UNC: The Tar Heels host Bucknell on Wednesday.

This story corrects that Northern Iowa got to the foul line nine times through the first 36 minutes, not for the entire game.

By Aaron Beard, The Associated Press