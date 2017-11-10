Ingram scores 20 to carry Alabama past Memphis 82-70

Memphis coach Tubby Smith launched his 27th season as a head coach with only two letterwinners from last season, tied for the fewest in Division I.

Yet, the Tigers held the lead until Hall began the pivotal run with a dunk and Jones popped a 3-pointer to put Alabama ahead for good.

Kyvon Davenport had 15 points and 11 points for Memphis.

"We just couldn't make shots, and our defence struggled," Smith said.

The first meeting between Alabama and Memphis since 2005 was followed by Pittsburgh versus Navy in this annual event at the Naval Academy.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers are young, and it's going to take some time for them to become a cohesive unit. Though this loss surely stings, it's merely the first step in a long season.

Alabama: Unranked in the opening AP poll, the Crimson Tide received the 26th-most votes and could gain entry with this gritty victory.

BIG STAGE

Playing a big-time school to open the season, Memphis put on a dud of a performance — committing 17 turnovers compared to seven assists.

"We shared the ball before, but you get on the big stage like this, now we know how they react in the spotlight," Tubby Smith said. "Now maybe they'll understand what we're trying to teach."

MEMORABLE TRIP

Both coaches and many of the players will never forget their tour of the Naval Academy before playing in this game.

"We got invited to this event two years ago and I thought it was a no-brainer," Johnson said. "To spend time on the campus was an amazing experience for our team. There are a lot of takeaways from what we learned here over the last 48 hours."

"I have a lot of respect for the young people that will be leading our country, and the training that goes into it," Smith said.

UP NEXT

Memphis: Hosts Little Rock on Tuesday night.

Alabama: Home opener against Lipscomb on Tuesday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press