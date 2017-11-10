Rutgers cruises past City College of New York 94-38

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — From the opening tip, Rutgers and City College of New York looked like teams from different divisions.

Issa Thiam had 19 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double, Deshawn Freeman scored 16 points, and Rutgers cruised past Division III City College of New York 94-38 on Friday night.

It tied the largest margin of victory in school history, 56, when Rutgers defeated Trenton State 91-35 in 1936. Rutgers used the opportunity to clear its bench, with 13 players checking in, including four walk-ons.

"We're figuring our team out — the rotation. And you got an obstacle with Mike (Williams out), so you're always kind of figuring your team out so these games are good to be able to do that," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "So now we got some film against zones, some film against man to man, talked to our guys about turnovers and taking timely 3s when you don't need to, so anytime you got live film of guys playing in action is a good learning tool."