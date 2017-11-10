Revamped Wisconsin opens with 85-50 win over SC State

The Bulldogs tried to keep up by running the floor and taking quick, often tough shots from the perimeter. Donte Wright had 13 points, going 5 of 16 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

Otherwise, South Carolina State rarely had an answer for Wisconsin's size.

Pritzl added 17 points for the Badgers, who lost to Florida in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals last year.

"I have a quiet locker room, and that's a good sign for a program our size to have a quiet locker room after a loss to Wisconsin," Garvin said.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina State: It's another season-opening road trip to learn valuable lessons for the Bulldogs, who were picked to finish seventh in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. They finished 11-20 (7-9 MEAC) last year. Wright, a 5-foot-10 graduate transfer, looked fearless in taking jumpers all over the court. No other Bulldog scored in double figures.

Garvin said the team lost 3,000 points from last year's squad to graduation. Another returnee, forward Tashombe Riley (11.4) points, was lost for the season over the summer with a broken ankle.

"That was a lot of my guys' first collegiate game in this atmosphere. That's a heck of a way to break young men in," Garvin said.

Wisconsin: Coach Greg Gard will be figuring out the rotation early in the season with the Badgers incorporating so many new faces into bigger roles. Six-foot-9 forward Aleem Ford, a redshirt freshman, was the first big man off the bench, while true freshmen Kobe King and Brad Davison came into the game together about 5 minutes into the first quarter. Davison, who plays with a hard-nosed style that reminds coaches of former Wisconsin guard Zak Showalter, had five points and two assists over 15 minutes. King, a highly-recruited wing player, had six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes.

COACH SPEAK

Wisconsin held the Bulldogs to 34 per cent shooting, though coach Gard wasn't happy with a few early defensive lapses. He'll also be looking for physical growth from his frontcourt outside of Happ over nonconference play.

"We have to grow a lot from a physical standpoint," Gard said, "how we approach offences and be a little more dominating physically."

STAT LINES

Wisconsin had decisive edges in points in the paint (38-8) and rebounding (41-22). ... South Carolina State finished 6 of 18 from 3-point territory.

UP NEXT

South Carolina State: At Boston College on Sunday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Yale on Sunday.

By Genaro C. Armas, The Associated Press