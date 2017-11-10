Defending champ No. 4 South Carolina opens with 99-31 win

BIG PICTURE

Alabama State: Ten of the 11 Lady Hornets who played scored. Hunt led the team with eight points. Alabama State is picked to finish third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference after finishing third last season.

South Carolina: Staley opens her 10th season with the Gamecocks. No coach in the Southeastern Conference has been with a team longer. Friday's game ended a whirlwind off-season for Staley. She took over the U.S. national team this summer along with countless appearances across the country. Senior and likely starter Bianca Cuevas-Moore sat out Friday with a sore knee and Staley said she will likely miss the next game too.

MOTHER AND CHILD REUNION

For one player and coach, this game was extra special.

Lady Hornets coach Freda Freeman-Jackson got to see her daughter Bianca Jackson's college debut for the Gamecocks. The freshman had eight points and six rebounds and found herself getting instructions from both ends of the floor.

"I gave her some looks. Get up on your shot! Your shot is flat!" Freeman-Jackson said, recalling her advice.

Mom said she was proud Friday, especially after Jackson didn't score in South Carolina's 116-56 exhibition win over Coker.

"How do y'all have 116 points and you're not on the board," Freeman-Jackson said she asked her daughter while in town.

FIFTH WHEEL

While everyone celebrated the national title, Spann just watched. But she said the ceremony will serve as motivation.

"It's something I definitely want to be a part of. That's still another goal for this season," Spann said.

UP NEXT

Alabama State: The Lady Hornets play their home opener on their redesigned floor at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Monday against Savannah State.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks get a much tougher test Monday at No. 15 Maryland.

By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press