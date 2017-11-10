Travis scores 26 to lead Stanford past Cal Poly 78-62

STANFORD, Calif. — Reid Travis scored a game-high 26 points and had 12 rebounds and Stanford won its eighth straight season opener, beating Cal Poly 78-62 on Friday night.

Freshman Isaac White added 17 points for the Cardinal, who extended their winning streak against Cal Poly to six games. Dorian Pickens and Robert Cartwright each had 10 points and Michael Humphrey added nine boards.

"I'm excited whether I'm starting or not," White said. "I love every second on the court and relish the opportunity."

Donovan Fields scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs, who lost their sixth straight season-opener. Victor Joseph added 17 points.

Stanford took advantage of a first half Mustangs' cold spell from the field to eventually build a 38-24 halftime lead. Cartwright nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"I felt I did all right," Travis said. "Overall I liked how aggressive I was. I need to move around the basket more."

The Mustangs made a run to open the second half, making eight if their first 11 shots after going 9 for 29 in the first half. They closed within 54-45 with 12:37 remaining following an 18-5 run, the closest they came the rest of the night.

"Our guys smelled the opportunity," Mustangs coach Joe Callero said. "Which is great, you want to feed the energy but then we over-committed on offence, we over-committed on defence, and to their credit, Stanford showed great experience and poise."

Stanford outscored the Mustangs 11-2 on second-chance points, which was fed by Travis' six offensive boards. Cal Poly had five all night.

"I'll take that every game," Travis said.