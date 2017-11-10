Big second half lifts No. 5 Kentucky past Utah Valley 73-63

"It's definitely going to be a big help for us," he said. "We have a lot of length, and it's going to be tougher for the other team's offence to score on us."

As well as it worked for that stretch, Kentucky still had to work to put away the veteran Wolverines. But the Wildcats eventually built a 57-47 lead with 7:32 remaining and withstood several Utah Valley charges down the stretch to win the inaugural meeting between the schools.

Kenneth Ogbe had 12 points and Jake Toolson added 11 for the Wolverines, who committed 20 turnovers leading to 23 Kentucky points.

"We haven't spent a lot of time preparing (for the) zone yet," Utah Valley coach Mark Pope said. "It did what it was intended to do. It made us a little bit more passive and our guys don't have a feel for it, so what happened wasn't transition defence. It was turnovers in transition defence that really killed us."

BIG PICTURE

Utah Valley: The Wolverines' advantage in experience showed throughout a first half in which they held Kentucky to 22 per cent shooting and outrebounded the Wildcats 25-16. Just as quickly, they couldn't keep up with their younger counterparts after the break and shot just 41 per cent overall. The outcome spoiled the homecoming for Wolverines coach and Kentucky alumnus Pope, a member of the Wildcats' 1996 NCAA championship team under Rick Pitino.

Kentucky: Freshman nerves showed as the Wildcats struggled shooting the ball — missing 15 consecutive shots at one point — and were frequently outhustled inside. Turning up the tempo quickly shifted momentum and their statistics, as they finished 41 per cent from the field and nearly even on the boards (38-37). Sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel had seven points and 13 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Utah Valley's season-opening journey gets even tougher as it visits Tobacco Road on Saturday night to meet top-ranked Duke.

Kentucky hosts Vermont on Sunday, playing an NCAA Tournament team that won 29 games last season as a final tuneup before facing No. 4 Kansas in Chicago on Tuesday.

By Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press