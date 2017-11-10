Larrier scores 27 and UConn pulls away from Colgate 70-58

UConn: The Huskies are already off to a better start than a year ago. UConn began the 2016-17 campaign with losses to Wagner and Northeastern and then lost Alterique Gilbert (shoulder) and Larrier (knee) for the season to injury during the next two games.

Colgate: The Raiders were not shy about launching the ball from behind the arc, going 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

"Ultimately, we got the open shots we were looking to get, we just weren't able to make enough of them," said Colgate coach Matt Langel. "I do think we're built that way. If the open 3 is available, we're going to shoot it."

Colgate returns all five starters from last season, their top five scorers and 13 players with game experience. Jordan Swopshire had 14 points for the Raiders.

SUSPENDED

Ollie describes Adams' status with the team as day-to-day. Police say the 21-year-old junior was among four men who were racing their scooters on campus Wednesday night when the one Adams was operating hit the back of another. Police say Adams left the broken scooter at the scene and hopped on the back of one of the others.

No injuries were reported. Police say they located Adams, the other men and the three other scooters at a local business.

"I definitely take full responsibility," Adams said. "We're putting that behind us. I know I've got to learn from my mistakes and we're just moving forward from here."

Adams averaged more than 14 points a game for the Huskies last season.

NEW FACES

Six of the Huskies' eight new players saw action Friday. UConn is still waiting to hear whether Sidney Wilson, who transferred from St. John's after taking a single summer school class, will be allowed to play this season. The 6-7, highly recruited wing is seeking an NCAA waiver rather than sit out a year as a transfer student.

David Onuorah a 6-9 graduate transfer from Cornell, remains sidelined with a preseason hip injury.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies are at their other home arena, the XL Center in Hartford, on Tuesday night to take on Stony Brook.

Colgate: Colgate returns home to face Cornell next Thursday night.

By Pat Eaton-Robb, The Associated Press