Syracuse's defence smothers Cornell in 77-45 win

Boeheim said the game was a 50-50 proposition — good defence and not-so-good on the other end. Syracuse shot just 41 per cent for the game.

"Our offence sputtered, missing shots we should and will make. We rebounded the ball pretty well. The defence was solid. We still have a lot of work to do on offence."

Battle said the offence would come around — in time.

"We're moving the ball well, moving around well. We just felt connected together. As the year goes on we'll get to know where our players like the ball."

"We played pretty good defence and then, I think it was 24-18 or something like that, we missed a 3 and they hit a 3. It's hard to weather a storm with your defence when you're not making any shots. I don't know who you beat shooting 4-of-27 from the 3, but their zone has a lot to do with that," said Cornell coach Brian Earl.

BIG PICTURE

Cornell: It's hard to tell much from a game against a superior opponent. Coach Brian Earl should get a better idea Monday against Binghamton.

Syracuse: Syracuse might have something in freshman centre Bourama Sidibe. He has presence defensively, as expected, and displayed some unexpected good moves on offence.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Although he led Cornell in scoring with 14 points, Matt Morgan shot just 3-of-9 from the field and 2-of-7 from the 3.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Oshae Brissett shows tons of promise for Syracuse. The Canadian import had two solid exhibition games and continued to impress.

UP NEXT

Cornell: Cornell needs to regroup before its home opener Monday against Binghamton.

Syracuse: Syracuse has an early-season home test Tuesday night against the Iona Gaels. This game could be an indicator of things to come for the young Orange. A quality non-conference win would help if Syracuse is an NCAA bubble team as many predict.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

By Mark Frank, The Associated Press