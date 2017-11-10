Old Dominion outlasts Towson 57-54

NORFOLK, Va. — B.J. Stith scored 15 points and Old Dominion held off Towson in the final minute for a 57-54 win in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.

Xavier Green missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 22 seconds left to leave an opening for Towson in the final seconds, but Martin missed a 3-point attempt with three seconds to go and Green made both free throw attempts with 0.3 seconds.

Ahmad Caver added 10 points for the Monarchs, who trailed by a point at halftime and took the lead for good with the opening points of the second half.

The Monarchs pushed to their largest lead at 43-35 early in the second half and Carver matched it at 53-45 on a layup with 5:04 left. From there, Towson made 6 of 8 free throws to close to 55-51 and Zane Martin's 3 for the Tigers made it a one-point game with 46 seconds left.