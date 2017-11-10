White, No. 18 Florida State women beat North Florida, 109-51

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chatrice White had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds and Imani Wright added 17 points and eight assists to help Florida State beat North Florida 109-51 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

AJ Alix hit 5-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Shakayla Thomas had 16 points and nine rebounds for Florida State. Nicki Ekhomu scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half and finished with 13 rebounds.

Wright found White for a layup within five seconds and Degbeon scored five points during a 9-2 opening run and the Seminoles never trailed. A jumper by Thomas gave the Seminoles a 10-point lead late in the first quarter and Alix hit three of Florida State's six second-quarter 3-pointers to make it 43-16 at halftime.

North Florida made just three of its first 16 field-goal attempts and finished shooting 30 per cent, hitting just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.