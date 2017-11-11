Mark Stone lifts Senators past Avalanche in Sweden

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roberto Luongo broke a tie with Curtis Joseph for fourth place on the NHL career victory list with 455, making 24 saves in Florida's win over Buffalo.

Evgenii Dadonov and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and an assist, and Ian McCoshen and Vincent Trocheck also scored to help the Panthers snap a five-game skid.

Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, BRUINS 2, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick Marleau scored in overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night in the first game of a home-and-home series.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice, the second to tie it with a minute left in regulation, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves. The Maple Leafs have won three in a row to improve to 11-7-0.

Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Anton Khudobin stopped 30 shots.

Boston will host the back end of the two-game set Saturday night.

STARS 5, ISLANDERS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Bishop made 14 saves in his 20th career shutout and Dallas beat New York.

John Klingberg had a goal and two assists for Dallas, and fellow defenceman Esa Lindell added a goal and an assist. Klingberg leads NHL defencemen with 18 points.

It was Bishop's first shutout of the season. He got some help 3 1/2 minutes into the second period when Tyler Seguin swept the puck away from the net to prevent an Islanders goal.

HURRICANES 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Staal had two goals, Cam Ward made 25 saves and Carolina beat Columbus.

Staal snapped a 1-1 tie 8:54 into the third period when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the slot.

Teuvo Teravainen assisted on each of Staal's goals, and Brock McGinn got an empty-net goal with 25 seconds left. Brandon Dubinsky scored for Columbus, and Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, JETS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson scored twice for Vegas, and David Perron had a goal and an assist.

Karlsson has six goals and four assists in his last 10 games. He had no goals and two assists in his first six games of the season.

Reilly Smith had two assists for Vegas, giving him 200 points in his NHL career. Making his sixth start for the Golden Knights, Maxime Lagace stopped 27 shots.

Patrik Laine and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves in his first regulation loss of the season. He was the only goalie in the NHL who had not lost in regulation in 10 or more starts.

By The Associated Press