England calls replacement after paceman Ball injured

ADELAIDE, Australia — England has summoned another fast bowler for its Ashes tour of Australia after Jake Ball suffered an ankle strain which places him in doubt for the first Test, starting in less than two weeks.

Sussex seamer George Garton will join the tourists in Australia after scans showed Ball strained a ligament while bowling in the warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

In a statement, England said medical staff "will assess the injury over the next seven days and (Ball) will play no further part in the Adelaide match."

Ball is also unlikely to play in England's next practice match, casting doubt on his availability for the opening Test, starting in Brisbane on Nov. 23.