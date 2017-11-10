Marleau, Leafs beat Bruins 3-2 in overtime

"The tying goal we were soft on it, I can't sugar coat it," said Boston coach Bruce Cassidy. "If you have to ice it, that's fine. We didn't get it out, they made a play."

Anton Khudobin stopped 30 shots in defeat and wasn't being faulted by his coach after giving his team a chance to take two points on the road.

"Guy's been real good for us, seems he's been tightening up his game," said Cassidy. "Give him credit, he was solid."

Prior to the game, the 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees were introduced at centre ice, including players Danielle Goyette, Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya, Mark Recchi and Dave Andreychuk, and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs from the builders category. Clare Drake, who will be inducted as a builder, wasn't in attendance.

Babcock had a ton of compliments for the inductees, most notably Drake, and also brought up the idea that one day his 38-year-old off-season signing should join them when the time comes.

"Marleau got his 101st game winner, he's got to be in the Hall of Fame doesn't he?" questioned Babcock.

It's a quick turnaround for the two teams with Boston hosting the back end of the two-game set on Saturday. Leafs star centre Auston Matthews, who is listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury, won't be accompanying his team on the road according to Babcock, while Curtis McElhinney is expected to get the start in net.

Toronto, which has a league-high 26 first-period goals, put 10 shots on Khudobin in the opening 20 minutes but was held off the board as the two teams went into the first intermission scoreless.

Bergeron eventually opened the scoring with 4:22 to go in the second period, connecting on a one-timer from Marchand from almost the exact same spot he was stopped from earlier in the period by Andersen.

Boston looked to be taking a 1-0 lead into the intermission, but the Leafs finally made good on a power play with 16 seconds to go in the second when van Riemdyk went to the front of the net and banged home a loose puck. Toronto was 2 for 21 with the man advantage up to that point.

"Seemed like our line had some good jump and did a good job breaking out of our own end, hopefully we can do more of that," said van Riemsdyk.

By Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press