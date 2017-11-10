White leads attack, Providence dumps Houston Baptist 84-55

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Maliek White scored 13 points and Kyron Cartwright had 10 points and distributed 10 assists to lead Providence to its season-opening win beating Houston Baptist 84-55 on Friday night in a 2K Classic tournament opener.

With the scored knotted at 11, the Friars put together an 18-4 run that Houston Baptist never recovered from. White scored seven points during that stretch with a layup, dunk and 3-pointer and Nate Watson scored eight points all on lay-ins in that span.

Isaiah Jackson finished with 11 points and Kalif Young added 10 for Providence.

Providence was 31-for-62 shooting (50 per cent) with 17 of those buckets coming off assists. Defensively, the Friars came up with 11 steals from nine different players.