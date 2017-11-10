Brown leads Auburn to 102-74 opening win over Norfolk State

AUBURN, Ala. — Bryce Brown and the Auburn Tigers found some relief on the court.

Brown scored a career-high 31 points and Auburn opened the season with a 102-74 victory over Norfolk State Friday night in a matchup of teams missing two of their top players. For 40 minutes, Auburn's focus was solely on hoops.

The Tigers (1-0) weathered the absence of centre Austin Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy with the help of Brown's 23-point first half. The game came after a troubling couple of months.

Auburn is holding the two sophomores out indefinitely citing eligibility issues. Former associate head coach Chuck Person has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly taking $91,500 in money to steer players to a financial advisor when they turn pro. He indicated some of that money went to two recruits' families, according to a federal complaint.

A Birmingham law firm is conducting an internal review of the program, and ESPN reported Wednesday that coach Bruce Pearl wasn't co-operating with the investigation, possibly jeopardizing his job.

"It's an ongoing process as we work to try to get through basically what we need to do to certify everybody to get everyone eligible, to look at our program," Pearl said. "And we are not done with it. We are definitely making progress."

Wiley watched from the bench in an Auburn hoodie while Purifoy wasn't with the team during the game. Purifoy had dental surgery Friday afternoon, Pearl said.

The FBI investigation was a hotter topic than the game.

"We made some mistakes that (have) brought some attention to our program," Pearl said. "Obviously we are working through that. You worry about what you can control and you have to be able to try to control the operation of your program. The mistakes that we made were self-inflicted."

Playing without preseason first-team All-MEAC pick Zaynah Robinson and second-teamer Alex Long, Norfolk State (0-1) was led by Mastadi Pitt's 18 points. Robertson and Long were both suspended for the game. Both were among six players ejected in last week's exhibition game against Virginia State.