No. 2 Michigan State tops North Florida, next up No. 1 Duke

Driscoll said Jackson, who some have projected as a top pick in the 2018 NBA draft, is in a great position with a talented and experienced team.

"He doesn't have to worry about being the man or the go-to," he said. "He's not going to be put in tough situations."

Michigan State's Nick Ward scored 11 of his 16 points in the first 7-plus minutes of the game. Joshua Langford scored 13 points and Cassius Winston had 12 points and eight assists.

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: The Atlantic Sun Conference team could be proud of the way it challenged one of the nation's top teams at the start of each half, but Driscoll refused to say that was a positive takeaway.

"I'm not a moral victory guy," he said.

Michigan State: The Spartans may have had two flaws exposed. They missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the first half and finished just 3 of 12 beyond the arc. And, they had 21 turnovers.

"I'm disappointed in our shooting," Izzo said. "We got a little sloppy."

BLOCK PARTY

Michigan State had nine of 10 blocks in the first half.

"That's one of our strengths with the bigs we have," Bridges said.

STANDING WITH A STATEMENT

Michigan State players and coaches stood during the anthem, putting their right hands over their hearts and wearing green T-shirts with a social message on both sides. The front had "We Talk We Listen," in white lettering and the back read," It's Not About Me. It's About Us."

PAYING RESPECTS

Michigan State, playing its first basketball game since Jud Heathcote died, opened the game in a zone defence and Izzo wore a green blazer in a tribute to the former coach.

"It was kind of an emotional night," Izzo said.

UP NEXT

North Florida: Stays in state, travelling about 60 miles to play at Michigan on Saturday night.

Michigan State: Faces an early test, matching up with the Blue Devils.

"It's a big game," Izzo acknowledged. "I'm sure our players are excited about it. And, I wouldn't want it any other way."

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press