Watson, No. 15 Maryland women beat Albany 91-58

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Blair Watson made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Stephanie Jones had her first career double-double with 11 points, 18 rebounds, and six steals, and No. 15 Maryland beat Albany 91-58 on Friday night.

Before the game, Maryland players received their Big Ten championship rings.

Kristen Confroy and Brianna Fraser each scored 14 points for Maryland. Fraser also grabbed 10 rebounds as the Terrapins outrebounded Albany 60-42. Kaila Charles had 13 points and eight rebounds. Jones also had four assists and three blocks.

Maryland went on a 30-2 run in the second quarter to take a 44-18 lead at halftime.