Irving gets hit in face, Celtics hold off Hornets 90-87

Celtics trailed by 12 after three quarters, but opened the fourth on a 16-3 run and took the lead with 4:05 to play on a basket by Brown.

The lead grew to five before Walker's three-point play got the Hornets back within 86-85. Marcus Morris connected on a jumper, but Walker responded with a driving layup to get it back to a point.

Boston called timeout, but Rozier accidently stepped out of bounds on the ensuing inbounds play. Walker dribbled the clock down, but his jumper bounced off the back of the rim and was rebounded by Rozier. He was fouled and sank two free throws with 3.6 seconds left.

Charlotte struggled throughout the final period, going 4 of 20 from the field and committing six turnovers.

"We're giving up huge leads. We're not maintaining our game," Walker said. "We've got to be better as a whole."

With Irving out, Charlotte took advantage against Boston's reserves early, stretching its lead to as many as 18 in the second quarter and taking a 16-point lead into halftime.

BANGED UP

Irving's injury is the latest stroke of bad luck for a Boston starter. Horford missed his second straight game with a concussion. And, of course, Hayward is out for the season after a gruesome leg injury on opening night.

SLOW START

The Celtics opened just 1 of 11 from the floor, and that first made field goal never made it through the hoop. Brown was credited with a basket when Howard was called for goaltending with 8:58 left in the first quarter, cutting Charlotte's lead to 9-2.

Boston's first field goal to actually fall through the basket came from Morris more than halfway through the quarter.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte's 57 points in the first half were the second most the Celtics have allowed in the first half this season, one fewer than Milwaukee scored in the opening half of a 108-100 win on Oct. 18. ... Nicolas Batum (sprained left elbow) and Treveon Graham (right quad contusion) both sat out.

Celtics: Shot just 33 per cent (14 of 43) in the first half. ... Coach Brad Stevens said Horford is "doing way better" but wouldn't speculate about his availability.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Celtics: Host Raptors on Sunday.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at https://twitter.com/khightower

By Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press