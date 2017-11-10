Binghamton pulls away for 76-59 win over Morgan State

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Thomas Bruce scored 14 points and hauled in 14 rebounds to help Binghamton open the season with a 76-59 win over Morgan State on Friday night.

Willie Rodriguez and J.C. Show also had 14 points for Binghamton and Fard Muhammad scored 11 as the Bearcats hit 26 of 57 from the field, including 10 for 21 from long range.

Trailing by a point at the half, Binghamton opened the second half with a 3-poiner from Show to spark a 19-2 run that put the Bearcats on top for good. Show also hit a jumper, three free throws and a second 3-pointer during the breakaway run.

Morgan State took an early 22-15 lead in the first half with a pair of free throws from Alex Ennis and later got a 3-pointer from Stanley Davis to go up 30-29 at the break.